From unsold to Rs 84000000 crore: Auqib Nabi credits DC coaches for belief ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals pacer Auqib Nabi opens up on his journey from going unsold to landing a Rs 8.4 crore IPL deal.

Auqib Nabi

Delhi Capitals star pacer Auqib Nabi has said that the encouraging words from the team’s coaching staff during pre-auction trials gave him the confidence that he could get an IPL contract if he kept performing well in domestic cricket.

Nabi was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi. Before that, he had gone unsold for several years and only got net bowling opportunities.

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Auqib Nabi’s brilliant domestic season

In the 2025/26 domestic season, Auqib Nabi had a dream run. He took 60 wickets to help Jammu & Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. He also grabbed four wickets in four balls for North Zone in a Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Nabi picked up 15 wickets in 7 games at an economy rate of 7.41. He also showed his batting ability with a quick 32 off 21 balls against Madhya Pradesh.

What the coaches told him

Speaking in a virtual roundtable chat on Friday, Nabi shared how the positive feedback from DC coaches boosted his confidence.

“I think when I gave the trials for Delhi Capitals, I spoke to all the coaches. There was a very positive response from everyone about me and that now they are watching me. My season was also very good and when I came back after playing in Duleep Trophy, I went for the trials for Delhi Capitals.

“That was also a positive that I did well and my trials were also very good here for DC. Then they said, especially Hemang sir, that we are watching you and don’t go anywhere for trials. I spoke to Venu sir and Munaf sir, who also gave a positive response. I had it in my mind that if my time in Mushtaq Ali goes well, then I can get a chance this time to play.”

No plans to change his style for IPL

Even though he made his name in red-ball cricket, Auqib Nabi said he will not change his game for the shortest format. His main weapon remains swing bowling.

“My strength is to swing the ball from both sides. I will keep my focus on that, whether it is a red ball or a white ball game. My focus will always be on swinging the ball from a high point and getting wickets with the new ball.

“My focus will always be on keeping things as simple as possible and it’s better because I will not step away from my strengths, which is to swing the ball from that high point and get early breakthroughs. So I will keep my focus on that.“

Simple routine off the field

Nabi keeps his recovery simple. He said: “In terms of my routine, my thing is that I need to have good sleep, especially when the matches are on. When you have to bowl again the next day, it helps in that and then, good food, good sleep, which is basic.”

Handling pressure and expectations

On dealing with the pressure of a big price tag. “I am not thinking about the outside noise. I am just trying to stick to my basics, and I will be doing that in the IPL also. I am not putting the extra pressure by thinking about outside things. So I will be focusing on my strengths, and I will keep it as simple as I did in domestic games – here as well, in the IPL,” he added.

Auqib Nabi’s journey from being unsold in auctions to a Rs 8.4 crore player is inspiring. With strong support from DC coaches like Hemang Badani, he is ready to swing the new ball and take early wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

DC will start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Lucknow.

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