New Delhi: BCCI is the richest cricketing board with a net worth of over $2 Billion. Even the global governing body of cricket the ICC is highly dependent on them. As per reports, BCCI shares up to 80% of ICC’s annual revenue making them the most significant contributor.

Even Indian cricket players are no less than stars. They are treated like celebrities all around the globe and have great stardom. They are also the highest-earning cricketing figures as they make a lot of money from endorsements and sponsorships too.

Here are the top 3 highest earning cricketers from Sponsorship deals

VIRAT KOHLI – 256.52 Cr

Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest cricketing face at present and would go down in history as one of the greatest. The fandom for Virat Kohli is just surreal. The modern-day great is hailed as King Kohli and has over 230 million Instagram followers, it is the most for any cricketer. He is also the highest-earning Indian cricketer from sponsorships as he makes a whopping amount of 256.52 Cr.

ROHIT SHARMA – 74.47 Cr

The Indian skipper comes in on the second spot and it is not surprising as Rohit Sharma also got a huge fanbase and that is what attracts brands and companies. Rohit makes a huge amount of 74.47 Cr from sponsorship deals, which is less than one-third of what Virat Kohli is making but is still an astonishing amount.

JASPRIT BUMRAH – 57.92 Cr

The third one on the list is none other than India’s front-line pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the most crucial assets in Team India’s line-up and that’s his absence from the squad always worries the team. Bumrah makes 57.92 Cr from sponsorship deals.