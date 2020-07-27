Front-foot No-balls To Be Third Umpire’s Call In ODI Super League

Front-foot no-balls in the ICC World Super League will be decided by the third umpire and not on-field officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday (July 27).

The ICC had previously used the technology to monitor bowlers overstepping during the last year’s ODI series between India and West Indies. A successful trial there led to the ICC going the same way during the Women’s World T20 earlier this year in Australia.

“It is something that will be used on Thursday [between Ireland and England] and for the series to be played,” Geoff Allardice, the ICC’s general manager cricket operations, said. “Certainly there is the importance of the free hit in white-ball cricket, and getting no-balls called accurately. That is considered to be an important feature.”

Earlier, on Monday, the apex body launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The competition begins with a three-match ODI series between world champions England and Ireland from July 30-August 4.

No cut-off date has been finalised at the moment for when the league ends, though it is expected to be a two-year league. It is pertinent to mention that the ICC has moved the 2023 World Cup from a February-March window to October-November, allowing more time for the league to be concluded.

“Obviously we start this league in a time when there is a lot of uncertainty around cricket fixtures generally,” Allardice said.

“We bought some more time to be able to play or reschedule series but we’re expecting early 2023 as a cut-off. There is a World Cup Qualifier to be played during 2023 to identify the last two teams to go into the World Cup. But that will be finalised once we get more input from our members and their scheduling.”