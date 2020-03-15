Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Free State vs Northern Cape Prediction, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s FS vs NC: The 2019 20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020. The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019 20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams. The competition is being played between the thirteen South African provincial teams. In previous editions of the competition, Namibia had also competed, but they withdrew ahead of the start of the previous tournament, citing issues around costs and logistics. Easterns are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Free State vs Northern Cape will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: University of Free State Ground, Bloemfontein

My Dream11 Team

Karabo Mogotsi, Philip Visser, Ernest Kemm, Dilivio Ridgaard (WK), Patrick Botha, Duan Jansen, Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Shadley van Schalkwyk (VC), Sean Whitehead, Kagiso Mohale, Gert Cloete

FS vs NC Probable Playing XIs

Free State: Paballo Mogoera, Karabo Mogotsi, Dilivio Ridgaard (WK), Patrick Botha (C), Philip Visser, Romano Terblanche, Duan Jansen, Sean Whitehead, Nealan Van Heerden, Johan van Dyk, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Northern Cape: Ernest Kemm, Garnett Tarr, Obus Pienaar, Clyde Fortuin (WK), Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Avumile Mnci, Beyers Swanepoel, Gert Cloete, Kagiso Mohale, Luvuyo Adam, Desmond de Koker

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Aubrey Swanepoel, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Vice-captain Options: Karabo Mogotsi, Beyers Swanepoel

Squads

Northern Cape: Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Temba Maupa, Kagisho Mohale, Obus Pienaar, Farhaan Sayanvala, Blake Schraader, Jacques Snyman, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottneil Baartman, Desmond de Koker, Clyde Fortuin, Patrick Kruger, Andrew Louw, Keegan Petersen, E Kemm, G Tarr, G Mokoena, K Pedi

Free State: Paballo Mogoera, Karabo Mogotsi, Dilivio Ridgaard (WK), Patrick Botha (C), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Wihan Victor, Hanco Olivier, Corne Dry, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Tshepo Ntuli, Peetjan du Plessis, Loyiso Mdashe, Philip Visser, Romano Terblanche, Duan Jansen, Sean Whitehead, Nealan Van Heerden, Johan van Dyk, A Gous

