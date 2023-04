FT vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of FT vs BCC, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team FT vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FT vs BCC, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Bergamo Cricket Club will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 30, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Pramod Sudida

Batters: Ahtasham Javaid, Mandeep Singh and Usman Javaid

All-Rounders: Asim Ali, Dara Shikoh(c), Jaspreet Singh and Zain Naqvi

Bowlers: Bilal Hamid, Sikandar Abbas and Zahid Cheema(vc)

FT vs BCC Probable XI

Fresh Tropical: I.Shaikh (wk), U.Javaid, H.Jamil, M.Imran, A.Ali, Z.Naqvi, S.Malik, J.Mahash, B.Hamid, S.Abbas, Z.Cheema

Bergamo Cricket Club: P.Kumar Sudida (wk), M.Singh, A.Javaid, S.Lal, K.Singh-I, J.Singh, D.Shikoh, J.Ram, B.Singh, K.Shahzad-II, R.Qureshi