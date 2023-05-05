Advertisement
FT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 8:00 PM IST
Best players list of FT vs BRE, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team FT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FT vs BRE, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Brescia CC will take place at 07:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 5, Friday, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
FT vs BRE My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper : Yasir Dullu, Zain Naqvi
Batters: Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain
All-rounders : Asim Ali (c), Riaz Mudassar (vc), Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam
Bowlers : Bilal Hamid, Sikander Abbas
FT vs BRE Probable XI
Fresh Tropical : Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Naqash Raza, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Zahid Cheema(C), Shoaib Amjad, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Irfan Shaikh, Sarwar Bilal, Hussain Bilal
Brescia CC : Yasir Dullu(wk), Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Farooq Khan(C), Shehzad Islam, Owais Amjad, Qulb Sajjad, Naseer Hussain, Riaz Mudassar I, Imad Khan, Hammad Ranjha
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
