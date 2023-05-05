My Dream11 Team FT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FT vs BRE, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Brescia CC will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 5, Friday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Yasir Dullu, Zain Naqvi Batters: Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain All-rounders : Asim Ali (c), Riaz Mudassar (vc), Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam Bowlers : Bilal Hamid, Sikander Abbas

FT vs BRE Probable XI

Fresh Tropical : Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Naqash Raza, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Zahid Cheema(C), Shoaib Amjad, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Irfan Shaikh, Sarwar Bilal, Hussain Bilal

Brescia CC : Yasir Dullu(wk), Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Farooq Khan(C), Shehzad Islam, Owais Amjad, Qulb Sajjad, Naseer Hussain, Riaz Mudassar I, Imad Khan, Hammad Ranjha

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.