FT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 8:00 PM IST

Best players list of FT vs BRE, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: May 5, 2023 6:17 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Brescia CC will take place at 07:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 5, Friday, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
FT vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Yasir Dullu, Zain Naqvi

Batters: Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain

All-rounders : Asim Ali (c), Riaz Mudassar (vc), Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam

Bowlers : Bilal Hamid, Sikander Abbas

FT vs BRE Probable XI
Fresh Tropical : Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Naqash Raza, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Zahid Cheema(C), Shoaib Amjad, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Irfan Shaikh, Sarwar Bilal, Hussain Bilal
Brescia CC : Yasir Dullu(wk), Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Farooq Khan(C), Shehzad Islam, Owais Amjad, Qulb Sajjad, Naseer Hussain, Riaz Mudassar I, Imad Khan, Hammad Ranjha
