FT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Brescia CC will take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 31, Sunday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Y Dullu

Batter: B Hussain, R Mudassar

All Rounder: A Ali, Q Sajjad, Z Naqvi, A Raza I

Bowler: Z Cheema, S Abbas, B Hamid, H Naveed

FT vs BRE Probable XI

Fresh Tropical : Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Asim Ali, Sikander Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Malik, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Naqash Raza, Zahid Cheema(C), Muhammad Kamran, Luqman Amjad

Brescia CC : Yasir Nawaz(WK), Ihsan Ullah, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad(C), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad