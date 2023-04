FT vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical vs Cividate will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs CIV My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers : S Ali

Batters : I Munshi, M Muzaffar

All-rounders : K Singh-I, A Ali, M Arslan, Z Naqvi, Z Ali

Bowlers : Z Cheema, S Abbas, B Hamid

FT vs CIV Probable XI

Fresh Tropical (FT) : Zain Naqvi, Usman Javaid, Mahash Javed, Asim Ali, Muhammad Imran, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Sikander Abbas, Hassan Jamil, Irfan Shaikh(WK), Zahid Cheema(C), Shoaib Malik

Cividate (CIV) : Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh-I(C), Muhammad Arslan, Sadat Ali(WK), Isra Munshi, Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Sukhwinder Singh-III, Adnan Malik, Babar Azan