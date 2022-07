FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 10, At Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs F

My Dream11 Team Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction FT vs JIB 2022: Best players list of FT vs JIB, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Fresh Tropical & Jinnah Brescia will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

FT vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Shahzad Humayun, Sharukh Nawaz, Amir Sharif, Hassan Jamil(c), Rizwan Tanveer, Bilal Masud, Zain Naqvi, Asim Ali(vc), Hasan Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed(vc), Zahid Cheema.

FT vs JIB Probable XI

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid (c), Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

Jinnah Brescia: Mubashar Hussain(wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Rizwan Tanweer, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Masud, Sadat Ali, Hasan Ali, Humza Ishtiaq, Faisal Shabbir, Rukhsar Ahmed (c).