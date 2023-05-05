My Dream11 Team FT vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FT vs KIN-XI, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Albano vs Cricket Stars will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 5, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Zain Naqvi

Batsmen : Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh

All-rounders : Jagmeet Singh (c), Asim Ali, Abdullah Abdullah

Bowlers : Bilal Hamid (vc), Sikander Abbas, Zahid Cheema, Jaswinder Singh, Kanwaljot Singh

FT vs KIN-XI Probable XI

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi(wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Hussain Bilal, Bilal Hamid(c), Sami Ullah, Hakimi Suliman, Mahash Javed, Zahid Cheema, Hassan Jamil

Kings XI: Malkeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh(wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh(c), Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.