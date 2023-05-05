Advertisement
FT vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 1st Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
Best players list of FT vs KIN-XI, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Kings-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
Start Time: May 5, Friday, 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
FT vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper : Zain Naqvi
Batsmen : Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh
All-rounders : Jagmeet Singh (c), Asim Ali, Abdullah Abdullah
Bowlers : Bilal Hamid (vc), Sikander Abbas, Zahid Cheema, Jaswinder Singh, Kanwaljot Singh
FT vs KIN-XI Probable XI
Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi(wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Hussain Bilal, Bilal Hamid(c), Sami Ullah, Hakimi Suliman, Mahash Javed, Zahid Cheema, Hassan Jamil
Kings XI: Malkeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh(wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh(c), Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
