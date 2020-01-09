Fresh off whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 at home, a confident Australia unit will embark upon their second limited-overs tour of India in less than a year and captain Aaron Finch believes his team has what it takes to give Virat Kohli’s men a run for their money based on what transpired the last time the two teams did battle in the country.

Last year, Australia, under Finch, blanked India 2-0 in T20Is and registered a 3-2 win in ODIs, a series in which they came from behind after being down 0-2. The key to succeeding in India lies in having a game plan which can be executed in the sub-continent and Finch reckons Australia have their methods in the right place.

“It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough,” he told cricket.com.au ahead of his departure. “What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they’re so dominant when they get on top.

“India or Pakistan… or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself. Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there.”

Australia made some notable changes in their squad for the three-ODI tour of India, the highlight being Marnus Labuschagne getting his maiden ODI call-up. Labuschagne has been Australia’s run-machine scoring 896 runs across five Test matches at home this summer and Finch sees no reason why the young batsman cannot decode the challenges of batting 50 overs in the sub-continent’s challenging scenario.

“We know that he’s not going to be overawed by the occasion. He’s come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he’s been unbelievable, so hopefully he can continue that,” Finch said.

“The form that he showed in the (Marsh Cup) one-day games was outstanding. He’s averaging up around 40 there batting at three, batting at four for Queensland on what’s been a little bit tougher batting conditions over the last couple of years in domestic cricket.

“Playing on some slower wickets that spin quite a bit, to be able to come in and do that role really well for Queensland is obviously what’s got him a place in the side, as well as his current form. I don’t see why it wouldn’t translate.”

The three ODIs take place in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 14, 17 and 19.