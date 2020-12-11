FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 9 10:30 PM IST Friday

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D20 Tournament 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs ABD at Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium: The ninth match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. Fujairah are currently second on the points table and have all of their matches till now. While Abu Dhabi are at the bottom of the points table with zero wins so far. Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 T20 Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs ABD, Dream11 Emirates D20 T20 2020, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Emirates D20 T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips FUJ vs ABD T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 T20.

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10:00 PM IST December 11.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium.

FUJ vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan (VC), Waseem Muhammad (C), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farooq, Pasindu Wanniaracchchi, Aayan Khan, Matiullah Khan, Akif Raja.

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Full Squads

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Abu Dhabi: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Emirates D20 Tournament 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.