Full Highlights Of Suryakumar Yadav Maiden IPL Century In MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match 57 | Watch Video

Suryakumar Yadav has now scored four half-centuries and a century in his last seven IPL games for Mumbai Indians. He was in brutal form against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and whacked an unbelievable century off just 53 balls. Suryakumar Yadav played some outstanding shots and left fans and experts awestruck, helping Mumbai Indians reach a massive score of 218-6. Suryakumar Yadav hit 11 fours and six sixes en route to one of the finest innings ever played in IPL.

New Delhi: When Suryakumar Yadav scored three ducks against Australia and then had a shaky start to IPL 2023, many thought Suryakumar Yadav's juggernaut in cricket will see a dip. However, the destructive batter came out with an even better performance and looks unstoppable now.

Suryakumar Yadav's century was hailed by the cricket fraternity. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was blown away by Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent innings. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar said that Suryakumar Yadav's six over third man off Mohammed Shami was one of the best shots he has seen in cricket.

"Lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11 The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot," wrote Sachin.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also posted a story on his Instagram and hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his special knock.

Suryakumar Yadav Rates Century Against Gujarat Titans One Of His Best

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said that the century against Gujarat Titans, his first in IPL, is one of his best T20 knocks.

"Can say that [this was one of my best T20 knocks]," Suryakumar said. "Whenever I get runs I think the team should win, and most importantly, we batted first today. We had a chat in the afternoon that we would keep the same tempo when you are chasing 200-220 and we will keep up the tempo till the last over. Very happy with the way things went."