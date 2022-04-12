FULL Scorecard of CSK vs CSK, IPL 2022 – Click Here

IPL 2022: Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana help CSK open their account in the tournament as Chennai beat Bangalore by 23 runs.

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, CSK posted a massive 216 for 4 with Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) sharing 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season.

Put in to bat first, the out-of-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he couldn’t carry his innings longer and fell on 17 to Josh Hazlewood. Thereafter, Moeen Ali (3), who came out to bat at No 3 then got run out courtesy of a terrible mix-up between two CSK batters and a sensational fielding effort from RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

After getting the big wickets of Ruturaj and Moeen, RCB were on top but Dube and Uthappa had other plans. The duo took their time to settle down as CSK reached 60/2 after 10 overs.

From there on, both batters decided to free their arms and scored 13, 13, 19, 13, 15 runs each in overs 11 to 15. With 8 wickets in hand, CSK batters were batting freely and it was getting tough for RCB to stem the flow of runs as many as 83 runs were scored in the last 5 overs.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.

Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9. Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with 41, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai chipped in with 34 each. For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for 34 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got three.