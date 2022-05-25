<h2>FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-eliminator-match/lucknow-super-giants-vs-royal-challengers-bangalore/full-scorecard/212382/">CLICK HERE</a></h2> <p></p><b>Kolkata, May 25:</b> Little-known domestic bulwark Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans' opposition for Sunday's final. <p></p> <p></p>Courtesy Patidar's 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>For LSG, the only saving grace was Mohsin Khan's superb figures of 1 for 25. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, KL Rahul's 78 off 59 balls didn't make much of an impact save beefing his individual run-tally as LSG finished on 193 for 6 after 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>If Patidar's hundred set it up nicely for RCB, no words of praise will be enough for the brilliant Harshal Patel (4-0-25-1), whose 18th over full of wide yorkers and off-cutter variations decisively tilted the match in his team's favour. <p></p> <p></p>Once Josh Hazlewood removed Rahul in the 19th over, RCB team in spirit had already boarded the flight to Ahmedabad. <p></p> <p></p>While Rahul helped himself to three fours and five sixes but his 96-run stand with Deepak Hooda (45) did keep LSG in the fight a total of six boundaries compared to 14 sixes told a different story. <p></p> <p></p>Especially when RCB hit 21 fours apart from the nine maximums they had in their innings. <p></p> <p></p>There was a phase when Rahul's batting seemed a tad selfish and it felt as if he was happy as long as he got his 600 runs for the season. <p></p> <p></p>On a day their famed batting duo trio of Faf du Plessis (0), Glenn Maxwell (9) and Virat Kohli (25) failed to enthrall a capacity Eden crowd, RCB's No, 3 played out of his skin as 90 runs came in fours and sixes off just 19 balls. <p></p> <p></p>While most of the star-studded RCB batters struggled for timing, the 28-year-old looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches and drives to tower over the rest. <p></p> <p></p>And to make Patidar's story more interesting, he went unsold at the auction this season and joined the team as replacement after start when a player called Luvnith Sisodia was injured. <p></p> <p></p>Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn't have required services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at Eden Gardens stand on their feet. <p></p> <p></p>He along with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) put on a match-turning unbroken partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls as RCB scored 84 runs in the last five overs to prop up the total. <p></p> <p></p>First, he showed the glimpses of his stroke-making skills to slam Krunal Pandya for three boundaries and one six inside the power-play to overshadow Kohli in a 66-run partnership from 46 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Having cruised to his half-century in 28 balls, he took another 21 balls to reach his maiden hundred in T20s. <p></p> <p></p>He got to the landmark pulling Mohsin Khan over square leg with a sweet-timing of the bat that summed up his effortless stay at the crease. <p></p> <p></p>RCB lost three key wickets of a well-set Kohli, Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror in the middle overs to see their run-rate drop. <p></p> <p></p>In-form Dinesh Karthik, who has played the role of a finisher to perfection for RCB this season, also survived some anxious moments against Ravi Bishnoi to start with. <p></p> <p></p>But Patidar turned it around in the last over Bishnoi when he smacked the 'googly-man' for three sixes and two fours in succession in an over that read 1 6 4 6 4 6. <p></p> <p></p>A sloppy LSG also helped his cause as Patidar, who got reprieves on 59, 72 and 93. After a 40-minute delayed start due to bad weather, Lucknow got off to a superb start when Mohsin got RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck in the first over. <p></p> <p></p>Having lost their skipper early, it was about biding time as Kohil and Patidar opted for a wait-and-watch policy before the latter broke loose against Krunal Pandya in the last over of the power-play. <p></p> <p></p>Patidar slammed Krunal for three boundaries and one six in an over that yielded 20 runs to make it up for their slow start and cruise to 52/1 in six overs. <p></p><h2>Ball By Ball Commentary of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-eliminator-match/lucknow-super-giants-vs-royal-challengers-bangalore/commentary/212382/">CLICK HERE</a></h2>