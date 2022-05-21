<h2>FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-69/mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals/full-scorecard/210533/">CLICK HERE</a></h2> <p></p><b>Mumbai, May 21: </b>Royal Challengers Bangalore sneeked into the play-offs after Mumbai Indians broke Delhi Capitals' heart with a five-wicket win in their last IPL match here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Already out of contention, MI played partypoopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David's 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase. <p></p> <p></p>Tilak Varma also chipped in with a crucial 17-ball 21. <p></p> <p></p>With MI at 95 for 3 in 14.3 overs, DC skipper Rishabh Pant made a strategic blunder as he refused to go for DRS after David nicked the first ball of his innings but the onfield umpire didn't give him out. <p></p> <p></p>It came back to haunt DC as David slammed fours and sixes at will to bring down the equation to 15 off 14 balls. Ramandeep then provided the finishing touch with a six-ball 13. <p></p> <p></p>DC finished with 14 points to remain in the fifth spot, while RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants into the play-offs with 16 points. <p></p> <p></p>Defending the total, left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed looked in good rhythm as he bowled a sensational first two overs, conceding just 2. He bowled full outside off-stump to trouble the openers, mainly Rohit Sharma (2). <p></p> <p></p>Anrich Nortje finally put an end to Rohit's struggle with the MI skipper chipping one to mid-on. <p></p> <p></p>Ishan and Brevis then added 51 runs off 37 balls but Kuldeep Yadav (1/33) broke the partnership with David Warner taking a fine catch to get rid of the former. <p></p> <p></p>Brevis took on the attack to the opposition and smashed two sixes and a four off Kuldeep, who could have had him but skipper Pant dropped a sitter in the 12th over to add to the agony of the bowler. <p></p> <p></p>However, Brevis dragged one on to his stumps as MI slipped to 95 for 3 in the 15th over. <p></p> <p></p>After that it was a David show as hit a six over deep mid-wicket off Shardul Thakur. <p></p> <p></p>David and Varma hit a four a six to accumulate 13 runs off the 16th over. Khaleel then conceded 17 with David smashing a four and a six. <p></p> <p></p>Needing 29 from 18 balls, David clobbered Shardul for two maximums and also completed the fifty run stand to reduce the equation to 15 off 13 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Thakur finally removed David, who hit a full toss to Prithvi Shaw at extra cover but by then it was too late. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, opting to field, MI bowlers, led by Bumrah (3/25) left DC tottering at 50 for 4 in 8.4 overs but Rovman Powell and skipper Pant (39 off 33 balls) shared 75 off 44 balls to ressurect the innings and take them to a decent total. <p></p> <p></p>Daniel Sams (1/30) and Riley Mereditch (0/9 in 2 overs) bowled well as did the spin duo of Mayank Markande (1/26) and Hrithik Shooken (0/34). <p></p> <p></p>Ramandeep Singh (2/29 in 2 overs) also managed to scalp two wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Back after recovering from a bout of typhoid, Shaw (24) looked in good touch but Sams produced the first breakthrough when he had Warner caught by Bumrah at short third man. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah then turned the heat as he first found the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh with Rohit taking a low catch and then returned to sent back Shaw with an unplayable bouncer. <p></p> <p></p>It was time for Markande to shine next as Sarfaraz Khan nicked one outside the off-stump to see DC slump to 50 for four in ninth over. <p></p> <p></p>With Shokeen and Markande bowling in tandum, DC scored their lowest total at the halfway mark this season -- 55 for four. <p></p> <p></p>While Pant dropped anchor, Powell exploded in the 12th over, smashing Shokeen for two maximums and a four to pick up 20 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Markande was next in line as Powell deposited him over long-off, before MI conceded a bye four. <p></p> <p></p>Meredith bowled a tight over, conceding just two. <p></p> <p></p>Ramandeep then bowled three wides and conceded a six and a four before taking Pant's wicket in his final ball. <p></p> <p></p>Powell then pulled Bumrah over deep square leg, while Axar Patel (19 not out) produced a timely six off Sams. <p></p> <p></p>However, Bumrah produced his trademark toe-crushing yorker to disturb the timbers of Powell and nearly had another wicket, only if Brevis could have held on to a one-handed catch. <p></p> <p></p>Ramandeep took a wicket in the final over which yielded 11 runs. <p></p><h2>Ball By Ball Commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-69/mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals/commentary/210533/">CLICK HERE</a></h2>