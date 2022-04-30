FULL SCORECARD RR vs MI IPL 2022-CLICK HERE

Navi Mumbai: A disciplined bowling performance followed by a hard-fought batting effort helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in match No 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

It was Mumbai’s first win in their ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. On the other hand, Rajasthan are at the second spot with six wins in nine matches.

That’s it – no more tense moments in the last over Sams finishes it off in one hit – SIX and #MI register their first win of the season #RRvMI | #TATAIPL | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/joftuaWZ7G IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2022

Earlier, Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 in 20 overs despite a fine fifty from Jos Buttler (67 off 52) after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Apart from Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9) was the main contributor with the bat for Rajasthan. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (15), Sanju Samson (16) and Daryl Mitchell (17) got good starts but failed to convert them to big innings.

Riley Meredith (2/24), Hrithik Shokeen (2/47), Daniel Sams (1/32), Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav hit a fine fifty (51 off 39), while Tilak Varma (35 off 30), Ishan Kishan (26 off 18) and Tim David also made valuable contributions with the bat as Mumbai chased down the target in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1/21), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/33), Trent Boult (1/26), Prasidh Krishna (1/29) and Kuldeep Sen (1/29) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 158/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67, Ravichandran Ashwin 21; Riley Meredith 2/24) lost to Mumbai Indians 161-5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Tilak Varma 35; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/21) by 5 wickets.

BALL BY BALL COMMENTARY OF RR vs MI IPL 2022, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS-CLICK HERE