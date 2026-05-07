‘Future Australia star’: PBKS coach Sairaj Bahutule heaps praise on Cooper Connolly after fighting century vs SRH

Punjab Kings youngster Cooper Connolly continued to impress in IPL 2026 despite his team’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praising the Australian all-rounder for his maturity, attitude and ability to handle pressure situations. Connolly’s unbeaten 107 off 59 balls was one of the few positives for PBKS in their 33-run loss on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Punjab’s most reliable batters this season and is quickly building a reputation for himself with calm and impactful performances in difficult situations.

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Bahutule sees bright future for Connolly

Speaking after the match, Bahutule described Connolly as a player with huge potential and backed him to enjoy a long international career with Australia.

“He is somebody who’s very positive and he’s a great potential. Definitely he’ll play a long period for Australia. He’s a very good allrounder in the making, fabulous fielder and he’s got a good head on his shoulders.

“He’s a team man. For conditions here, we knew at some stage (that) it was a losing cause. But he just made sure that the momentum is on and see how we can get closer to the total. Because obviously things like these also help us in our net run-rate. That’s what he did beautifully.

“I think he’s learning about being in India, playing in the conditions and the way he has adapted as an overseas player has been fabulous to see at that age (22) to come and to really play in different venues, different pitches and perform so well,” said Bahutule in the post-match press conference.

Connolly shines despite PBKS defeat

Connolly’s century came at a time when Punjab Kings were struggling badly in the chase after losing early wickets. While wickets kept falling at the other end, the left-hander stayed composed and continued fighting till the very end.

The Australian all-rounder has mainly featured as a batter this season, although he is also capable of bowling left-arm spin. However, Cricket Australia has advised him to manage a back issue, which has restricted his bowling role in IPL 2026.

Dropped catches prove costly for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings also suffered because of poor fielding against SRH. Several straightforward catches were missed, allowing Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to make full use of the chances.

Kishan scored 55 off 32 balls, while Klaasen smashed 69 off 43 deliveries to help SRH post a massive total.

Bahutule admitted the dropped catches changed the momentum of the game.

“It was very important for us to execute our plans and we did execute them. Unfortunately, catches were dropped and I think that hurt us. It was very important to take those catches because they are such players (Kishan and Klaasen) that if you tend to drop catches they will score and score quickly.

“I think definitely catching could have changed the momentum of the game. There would have been fresh batters on the pitch and we could have executed our plans more effectively and then ended up maybe giving more than 50 runs less,” he added.

Bahutule backs players to bounce back

The PBKS coach also spoke about the mental side of fielding errors and said repeated mistakes can create doubts in a player’s mind.

“Sometimes a player, for example, is not getting runs, there are a few innings (in) which he doesn’t get runs and he starts thinking as to why he’s not getting runs; a bowler also starts getting hit and he wonders as to what is the reason why I’m getting hit.

“Fielding is the same thing – if you keep dropping catches there is a sort of doubt created in the mind in terms of whether I’m catching properly or am I taking the pressure, am I being too anxious… things like that come creeping (in).

“But I think all the players of our team, they are well-equipped in terms of handling pressure and the way they have been doing so well in the fielding in the first half, it has been exceptional. So again, I think it’s important that we go back and reflect on things as to how we can have the right person at the right place or tweak it around.”

Fielding under lights remains challenging

Bahutule also explained how fielding under lights can become difficult, especially when catches go very high in the air.

“Fielding under lights is not easy because the ball comes out from the lights as well as from the crowd. The higher it goes, obviously it’s going to fall down as quickly as possible and the gravity will obviously take its toll.

“But being a professional player, you should understand the technique, understand the method in which every ball which goes up has to be caught. So I think players are aware of it is the question of just executing it.“

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