Gabba Was My 100th Test, My Dream Was Also Shattered: Nathan Lyon Speaks On Dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th Indian to play 100 test matches. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar even backed Pujara to become the first Indian to smash a ton on his 100th Indian. However, he joined another list of players and got out on a seven-ball duck as Nathan Lyon spoiled the party for him
New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th Indian to play 100 test matches. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar even backed Pujara to become the first Indian to smash a ton on his 100th Indian. He said, "I wish and pray, you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test." However, he joined another list of players and got out on a seven-ball duck. Nathan Lyon spoiled the party for Pujara. Lyon following the end of day 2 was asked about how he felt after ending Pujara's dream in the first innings and Lyon came up with a really interesting response. "Well, Gabba was my 100th Test. My dream of defending 300 at the Gabba was also shattered," he said with a cheeky smile. "I know it is his 100th Test. Fairytales don't come the way (you) like. But over the years, I have had some unbelievable battles with Pujara. It's been pretty amazing." Pujara joined the list with the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Alastair Cook, and Brendon McCullum, all of whom have been dismissed on ducks in their 100th Test. Nathan Lyon after his fifer became the first Aussie bowler to grab 100 test wickets against India and third in the rivalry contest after Ravichandran Ashwin and legendary Anil Kumble. "Bowling around the wicket in this game, I'm still trying to target off stump. That's my goal. If you understand cricket, you will understand what I am trying to do and trying to get them defending because we know how good the Indian batters are. If I can make them defend, hopefully, I'll create a few chances here and there," he said.
