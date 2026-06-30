Gabriel Martinelli reveals Carlo Ancelotti’s half-time message behind Brazil’s comeback

Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli credited head coach Carlo Ancelotti for keeping the team composed during their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Japan in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, saying the Italian’s calmness gave the players belief that they would find a way back into the contest.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Brazil turned the game around in the second half before Martinelli netted the stoppage-time winner to send the five-time champions into the Round of 16.

“Ancelotti is a surreal guy; at half-time, he gave us confidence. He told us that we would score and come back. It didn’t matter when the goal would be scored. We sensed his calmness. It relaxed us,” Martinelli told FIFA.

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Ancelotti praises Brazil’s patience and mentality

Meanwhile, Ancelotti, taking charge of his first FIFA World Cup knockout match with Brazil, urged his players to remain patient despite Japan’s disciplined defensive display.

“We didn’t lose patience. Things were already going well in the first half. In the second half, we put more crosses into the box. Japan aren’t an easy opponent; they’re well-organised and very intense,” Ancelotti said.

The veteran coach also stressed the importance of mentality after Brazil overturned the deficit.

“You make mistakes in football. It’s impossible not to make mistakes because no one’s perfect. But we know how to keep going. That’s what the team did very well in the second half. Nobody thought we’d fail to score. The mental side of things is important,” he added.

Casemiro reveals Ancelotti’s instructions during comeback

Brazil’s equaliser came through Casemiro before Martinelli struck the winner deep into stoppage time, completing Brazil’s first comeback victory in a World Cup knockout match since the 2002 quarterfinal run.

Casemiro also highlighted Ancelotti’s influence, revealing that the coach repeatedly urged the players to stay composed while continuing to press high up the pitch.

“In the second half, Ancelotti called for calm once more. He insisted that we keep calm because we were pressing and playing high, so the chances would come. The team deserves credit for our mentality. We kept pressing and attacking,” he said.

After the win against Japan, Brazil will next face the winner of the Norway vs Ivory Coast match in the round of 16.

(With IANS Inputs)