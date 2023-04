GAM vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo,9:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Fighters CC will take place at 08:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday,9:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Keeper Varinder Singh-Virk

Batsmen Amandeep Khokhar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Parwinder Singh (vc)

All-rounders Ankush Kumar-I, Ranjith Narayan, Mandeep Mall

Bowlers Nithin Kamboj, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Sripal Matta

GAM vs FIG Probable XI

Gamblers CC: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna , Ranjit Narayan, Kuldeep Gholiya(wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Jai Parkash, Nishant Verma, Nitin Kamboj, Mayank Darji, Shayaddur Rahman, Sripal Matta

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh , Parwinder Singh(wk), Varinder Virk, Gurwinder Singh, Lalit kumar, Shumaim Rehman, Rahul, Muhammad Bilal, Gursewak Singh, Dalwinder Singh, Baljinder Ram