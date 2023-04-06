Advertisement

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of GAM vs IR, Gamblers SC Dream11 Team Player List, India Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 6, 2023 12:55 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Best players list of GAM vs IR, Gamblers SC Dream11 Team Player List, India Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs India Royals will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs IR My Dream11 Team

Keeper Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen Amandeep Khokhar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (vc), Syed Arshad

All-rounders Ankush Kumar-I (c), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Ranjith Narayan

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Zubayarul Islam

 

GAM vs IR Probable XI

Gamblers CC: Kuldeep Gholiya(wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna , Ranjit Narayan, Jai Parkash, Mayank Darji, Nitin Kamboj, Sripal Matta, Shayaddur Rahman, Sunil Kumar

Indian Royals: Utsab Karki, Syed Arshad, Navendu Sinha , Gaurav Sharma(wk), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Rajesh Joshi, Parminder Singh, Vishal Arora, Louis Blackwell, Ujjval Kansal, Onkar Singh

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

