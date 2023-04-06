GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of GAM vs IR, Gamblers SC Dream11 Team Player List, India Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GAM vs IR, Gamblers SC Dream11 Team Player List, India Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs India Royals will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs IR My Dream11 Team

Keeper Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen Amandeep Khokhar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (vc), Syed Arshad

All-rounders Ankush Kumar-I (c), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Ranjith Narayan

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Zubayarul Islam

GAM vs IR Probable XI

Gamblers CC: Kuldeep Gholiya(wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna , Ranjit Narayan, Jai Parkash, Mayank Darji, Nitin Kamboj, Sripal Matta, Shayaddur Rahman, Sunil Kumar

Indian Royals: Utsab Karki, Syed Arshad, Navendu Sinha , Gaurav Sharma(wk), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Rajesh Joshi, Parminder Singh, Vishal Arora, Louis Blackwell, Ujjval Kansal, Onkar Singh