GAM vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 9:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 09:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
GAM vs LCA My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya
Batsmen: Mayank Darji, Vikash Sikhri, Divya Patel, Hardik Patel- III
All-rounder: Rajesh Balkrisna, Dikshit Patel
Bowlers: Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman, Mitul Patel, Taj Muhammad
GAM vs LCA Probable XI
Gamblers SC: Kuldeep Gholiya , Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Amandeep Khokhar, Daniyal Asgher, Ranjit Narayan, Ankush Kumar, Jay Prakash, Rajesh Balkrisna, Shayaddur Rahman, Nitin Kamboj, Nishant Verma
Lisbon Capitals: Sunil Patel, Amir Dar, Sourabh Sandhu, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Ravinder Singh III, Mitul Patel, Imran Imran, Kashi Ram
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
