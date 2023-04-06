GAM vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen: Mayank Darji, Vikash Sikhri, Divya Patel, Hardik Patel- III

All-rounder: Rajesh Balkrisna, Dikshit Patel

Bowlers: Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman, Mitul Patel, Taj Muhammad

GAM vs LCA Probable XI

Gamblers SC: Kuldeep Gholiya , Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Amandeep Khokhar, Daniyal Asgher, Ranjit Narayan, Ankush Kumar, Jay Prakash, Rajesh Balkrisna, Shayaddur Rahman, Nitin Kamboj, Nishant Verma

Lisbon Capitals: Sunil Patel, Amir Dar, Sourabh Sandhu, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Ravinder Singh III, Mitul Patel, Imran Imran, Kashi Ram