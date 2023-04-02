GAM vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of GAM vs LSG, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team GAM vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GAM vs LSG, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Super Giants will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Gholiya (VC), Shrivastav

Batsmen Balkrisna, Khokhar, Patel

All-rounders Narayan, Kumar-I (C), Singh

Bowlers Kamboj, Matta, Chaudhari

GAM vs LSG Probable XI

Gamblers SC: K.Gholiya (wk), A.Khokhar,J.Balkrisna, M.Darji, A.Kumar-I, R.Narayan, J.Parkash, S.Matta, N.Kamboj, S.Rahman, N.Verma

Lisbon Super Giants: A.Shrivastav (wk), V.Patel, R.Patel-I, P.Hardikkumar, A.Singh, H.Attri, A.Singha, R.Chaudhari, S.Sharma, S.Sukumaran, N.Gabani