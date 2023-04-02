GAM vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 7:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Super Giants will take place at 06:30 PM IST
Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
GAM vs LSG My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Gholiya (VC), Shrivastav
Batsmen Balkrisna, Khokhar, Patel
All-rounders Narayan, Kumar-I (C), Singh
Bowlers Kamboj, Matta, Chaudhari
GAM vs LSG Probable XI
Gamblers SC: K.Gholiya (wk), A.Khokhar,J.Balkrisna, M.Darji, A.Kumar-I, R.Narayan, J.Parkash, S.Matta, N.Kamboj, S.Rahman, N.Verma
Lisbon Super Giants: A.Shrivastav (wk), V.Patel, R.Patel-I, P.Hardikkumar, A.Singh, H.Attri, A.Singha, R.Chaudhari, S.Sharma, S.Sukumaran, N.Gabani
