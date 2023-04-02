Advertisement

GAM vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 7:00 PM IST

Updated: April 2, 2023 2:27 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team GAM vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of GAM vs LSG, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Super Giants will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GAM vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Gholiya (VC), Shrivastav

Batsmen Balkrisna, Khokhar, Patel

All-rounders Narayan, Kumar-I (C), Singh

Bowlers Kamboj, Matta, Chaudhari

 

GAM vs LSG Probable XI

Gamblers SC: K.Gholiya (wk), A.Khokhar,J.Balkrisna, M.Darji, A.Kumar-I, R.Narayan, J.Parkash, S.Matta, N.Kamboj, S.Rahman, N.Verma

Lisbon Super Giants: A.Shrivastav (wk), V.Patel, R.Patel-I, P.Hardikkumar, A.Singh, H.Attri, A.Singha, R.Chaudhari, S.Sharma, S.Sukumaran, N.Gabani

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

