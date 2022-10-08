Gambhir First Ever Indian To Be Appointed Global Mentor For A Sporting Franchisee.

New Delhi: RPSG Group extends Gautam Gambhir’s role as a Global Mentor for its cricketing operations . Currently Gambhir has been guiding IPL team Lucknow Super Giants , in addition to that Gambhir will now also mentor RPSG Group’s T20 team in South Africa – Durban’s Super Giants.

This is a first of sorts as Gambhir is now become first Indian ever to be decorated with this position of Global Mentor of a sporting franchisee. Gambhir has been an integral member of the Super Giants family and it is an honour and a privilege to have his expertise for International operations as well.

He is one of the sharpest cricketing minds going around. The group feels he can not only add value in Indian conditions but across the cricketing map as well.

Gautam Gambhir , Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants and Durban’s Super Giants says ” In my ideology of a team sport designations don’t play much role . At best they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win . As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings . It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint . I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me . Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights “