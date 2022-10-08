Gambhir First Ever Indian To Be Appointed Global Mentor For A Sporting Franchisee.

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> RPSG Group extends Gautam Gambhir's role as a Global Mentor for its cricketing operations . Currently Gambhir has been guiding IPL team Lucknow Super Giants , in addition to that Gambhir will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants. <p></p> <p></p>This is a first of sorts as Gambhir is now become first Indian ever to be decorated with this position of Global Mentor of a sporting franchisee. Gambhir has been an integral member of the Super Giants family and it is an honour and a privilege to have his expertise for International operations as well. <p></p> <p></p>He is one of the sharpest cricketing minds going around. The group feels he can not only add value in Indian conditions but across the cricketing map as well. <p></p> <p></p>Gautam Gambhir , Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants says " In my ideology of a team sport designations don't play much role . At best they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win . As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings . It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint . I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me . Guess it's time for some more sleepless nights "