Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar not on the same page? Dinesh Karthik makes bold remark

In recent times, India’s T20I form has been a topic of much debate, and questions have been raised regarding team selection and team direction. While several former cricketers have criticised the management in recent weeks, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes the issue may run deeper than just selection calls.

Following series defeats against Ireland and England, India’s handling of youngsters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson has come under heavy scrutiny. Karthik feels the uncertainty surrounding selection suggests there could be a difference in thinking between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Dinesh Karthik hints at differences between Gambhir and Agarkar

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Karthik said it appears there is a disconnect between the coach and the chief selector over the team’s direction.

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“A bit of friction between the chief selector and head coach. I feel Agarkar has long-term plans, and the current coach is saying, ‘You know, I want to win every game I play.’ Hence, the confusion we see unfolding before us. Is it ideal for the players? Definitely not,” Karthik said.

‘Players will always fear being dropped’

Karthik believes the uncertainty can have a negative impact on players, especially in a country like India where competition for places is extremely high.

According to him, every player knows there is someone waiting on the bench, making it difficult to play with complete freedom if they fear being dropped after one or two poor performances.

“I mean, if you are from India, imagine the bench strength you have? Everyone is thinking that if I have a couple of bad games, anyone can replace me. On top of that, when this happens, it’s definitely a situation that India needs to be aware of and rectify as soon as possible,” he added.

Karthik explains the possible reason behind the confusion

The former India wicketkeeper feels both Gambhir and Agarkar are working towards different objectives. While the chief selector may be planning for the future by giving opportunities to younger players, the head coach is naturally focused on winning every series.

That difference in priorities, according to Karthik, could be creating mixed signals in team selection.

“I think the chief selector Agarkar has an eye on the future, and he wants to see the group of players around. Meanwhile, Gambhir might be thinking, ‘I want to win every series because it’s my name on the line.’ So, maybe there’s a conflict; it looks like that,” said Karthik.

BCCI needs to clear the confusion

Karthik feels it is important for the BCCI to ensure everyone is working with the same vision, as uncertainty at the top can affect the dressing room.

He believes the management needs to resolve any differences quickly so that players have clarity about their roles and selection.

“There’s one selector who wants to build the squad, and there’s another who is saying, ‘I want success because every series I play, my name is on the line along with the captain,'” he added.

With India’s recent performances already under the spotlight, Karthik’s remarks are likely to add further fuel to the ongoing debate over the team’s selection strategy and long-term planning.