<strong>Ranchi:</strong> Harshal Patel had to wait for his opportunity to play for the country, but when he got his chance - he was more than ready for it. His man-of-the-match show at Ranchi on Friday on national debut is a testament to that fact. The medium-pacer was the Purple Cap winner during the recently concluded IPL season and that got noticed. <p></p> <p></p>Now, Gautam Gambhir and Brad Hogg have also reacted after his good show with the ball in the second T20I and have credited the IPL for his growth. <p></p><p id="4" class="story_para_4">"Harshal Patel was unbelievable. It never looked like he was playing his first game. Very impressed with his effort. That is what 8-10 years of first-class cricket and a fabulous IPL season can do to you," said Gambhir on Star Sports.</p> <p></p><p id="5" class="story_para_5">"You play your first game for India, you know your game much better. You are no more a rookie and if you have done that in IPL, which is high-quality cricket, when you have had that kind of success, you come here and feel you can continue doing the same thing," he added.</p> <p></p>Hogg tweeted: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Great to see IPL performances rewarded. </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-b88u0q r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Harshal Patel</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> quality death bowler. Congrats on the dream coming true representing your country and celebrating with a MOM performance."</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Great to see IPL performances rewarded. Harshal Patel quality death bowler. Congrats on the dream coming true representing your country and celebrating with a MOM performance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a></p> <p></p> Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) <a href="https://twitter.com/Brad_Hogg/status/1461912403117969410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and now it would be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid and Co incorporate changes for the final T20I with the series in the bag.