Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Sanju Samson’s omission, explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection

India’s struggles in the ongoing T20I series continued with another heavy defeat against England, but the spotlight after the match shifted away from the result and towards a major selection call. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about Sanju Samson’s omission from the playing XI, and the India coach made it clear that there was no confusion between him and the wicketkeeper-batter over the decision.

Gautam Gambhir says Sanju Samson has complete clarity

Speaking after India’s defeat in the third T20I, Gambhir revealed that he had already spoken to Samson about his role in the team. However, he refused to disclose what was discussed, saying it was a private conversation between a coach and a player.

“The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That’s a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside,” Gambhir said.

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The India coach also praised Samson’s contribution to Indian cricket and insisted that being left out of one match or series does not mean the door is closed.

“Regarding Sanju, we are very clear. What he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series,” he added.

Gambhir explains why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got the nod

Samson was left out after a lean run in the T20Is against Ireland and the opening match against England, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replacing him at the top of the order.

Gambhir explained that the decision was based on the team combination rather than on any individual player. According to the head coach, the management believed the opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma gave India the best balance.

“International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I’ve always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India.”

India coach admits team has failed to adapt

While defending the selection decisions, Gambhir admitted that India’s biggest problem on the tour has been their inability to adjust to conditions. He accepted that the team has not played the level of cricket expected in either Ireland or England.

“Regarding adaptability, obviously we haven’t adapted well. That’s the reality, be it Ireland or England. If we had adapted well or played better cricket, we probably would not have lost four games in a row,” said Gambhir.

India will now head into the fourth T20I looking to avoid another defeat and end their losing streak, while the debate over team selection and Samson’s omission is likely to continue.