‘Gautam Gambhir called me ‘Deshdrohi’, used f-word’: Sreesanth makes explosive claims over heated LLC fight

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has once again spoken about his heated argument with Gautam Gambhir during a Legends League Cricket match, making fresh claims about what was allegedly said during the on-field confrontation.

The incident came into the limelight in 2023 and has now been brought into focus after Sreesanth revealed extra details of the exchange in a recent interview onÂ Lallantop.

Sreesanth makes fresh claims about Gambhir altercation

Speaking on a podcast, Sreesanth alleged that the confrontation went beyond the comments he had previously revealed.

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The former fast bowler claimed that Gambhir not only referred to him as a “fixer” but also allegedly used the word “Deshdrohi” during the argument.

According to Sreesanth, the incident unfolded after he bowled a short delivery to the former India opener during a Legends League Cricket match.

How the on-field argument started

Recalling the moment, Sreesanth explained that Gambhir had started aggressively against him before the situation escalated.

“Gauti (Gambhir) stepped out on the first ball and flicked it because he knows my (game), he’s a very good cricketer. I don’t know about the coaching part, but he’s a very good cricketer. So, I bowled the bouncer,” Sreesanth said.

Also Read: Former World Cup winner takes aim at Gautam Gambhir’s coaching approach

The former pacer then claimed that Gambhir reacted verbally after the delivery.

“And you know what he said? ‘I own you’. It was clear, he abused me. What he shouldn’t have said, he did, he called me a ‘fixer’,” Sreesanth said.

‘Fixer’ and ‘Deshdrohi’ remarks alleged by Sreesanth

Sreesanth further alleged that he tried to calm the situation before the exchange intensified.

“I leaned forward and asked him, ‘Gauti bhai, are you okay?’ Because I was huge, it looked like I would hit him. Then he was doing ‘F-F’ (using the F-word). Then he again said ‘fixer’, ‘Deshdrohi’,” Sreesanth further claimed.

The comments have once again reignited discussion around the strained relationship between the two former India teammates.

From World Cup teammates to public disagreements

Interestingly, Gambhir and Sreesanth were both part of two of Indian cricket’s greatest achievements.

The duo represented India during the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa and were also members of the squad that lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

However, relations between the two appear to have deteriorated significantly since their playing days ended.

The spot-fixing controversy remains a sensitive issue

Sreesanth’s allegations are believed to be linked to the spot-fixing controversy that rocked the IPL in 2013.

The former Rajasthan Royals pacer was handed a life ban after being accused in the case. The punishment was later reduced by the BCCI to seven years, allowing him to return to competitive cricket in 2020.

The controversy remains one of the most talked-about chapters of Sreesanth’s career and keeps popping up in conversations surrounding the former fast bowler.

Gambhir turns attention to India’s coaching duties

While the controversy continues to buzz around, Gambhir is currently focused on his role as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The Indian side has won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 under his coaching.

As of now, Gambhir has not publicly responded to Sreesanth’s latest claims.