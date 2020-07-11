Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni was extremely ‘lucky’ as the skipper of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir opined that Dhoni bore the fruit of the hard work put in by his predecessors, most notably the former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, Team India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The 38-year-old Gambhir expressed his views on Star Sports show Cricket Connected: “Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best team.”

“Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result, Dhoni won so many trophies,” Gambhir added.

As Test captain, Dhoni is credited with being the first to lead India to the top of the Test rankings and Gambhir said that it is because of fast bowler Zaheer Khan that the team managed to be so successful.

“The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan. He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Sourav Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world-class bowler,” the left-hander said.

Gambhir had earlier lashed out at those only celebrating M.S. Dhoni’s six to win the 2011 World Cup, saying it was won by the entire team and not just one hit. India lifted the World Cup on this day nine years ago.

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!” these were Ravi Shastri’s words after Dhoni led India to a win in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium with a humongous six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.

ESPNcricinfo had tweeted “the shot that sent millions of Indians into jubilation” with a photo of the moment.

Gambhir, in his reply, said: “Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX.”

