Dubai: Following the eight-wicket loss versus New Zealand on Sunday, India’s chances of making the semis have dipped. While fans and plaudits are coming down hard on the team, ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned the side has the skills but lacks the mental toughness that is needed in ICC events.

“They have the skill and are a very dangerous side. But unfortunately, we can keep talking about it that we need to stand by our team when its not doing well but it’s been a trend and its been happening for a very long time in most of these ICC tournaments, whether its the semifinals or the game today as well. When it mattered the most for someone to put his hand up, they just couldn’t,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

He added: “This game was literally like a quarterfinal. The problem is with the mental toughness of the side. Suddenly when you know you have got to win the game and can’t make mistakes, in bilaterals it’s different because you can make mistakes there. But in these kind of games, I don’t think India has got that mental strength.”

With three games still to be played, India needs to win them and with huge margins and also hope that New Zealand loses one of their upcoming games. The chances are bleak, but not impossible as funnier things have happened in cricket.

India will now play Afghanistan in their next game on November 3. The match would be played in Abu Dhabi.