New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was critical of India captain Rohit Sharma’s form and feels that he should get his fair share of criticism just like Virat Kohli when the former India captain went through a lean patch with the bat in hand in the last couple of years. Rohit has had a forgetable 2022 and his dismissal in the third ODI against Sri Lanka marked an unwanted record of not scoring a century in his last 50 international innings.

“I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” said Gambhir on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the series.

The 41-year-old reckons that India chances of winning the 50-over World Cup later in the year would depend a lot on India captain’s form along with Kohli, adding Rohit needs to find out a way to get back to scoring big centuries ahead of the World Cup to be played in India.

“It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” the ex-cricketer added.