Gautam Gambhir Files Defamation Case Against A Leading Hindi Newspaper For Calling Him 'Bhasmasur'

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has filed a defamation suit against Hindi newspaper Punjab Kesari for calling him "Bhasmasur." The term Bhasmasur is a reference to a demon in Hindu mythology who was granted a wish to turn anyone into ashes by touching their head.

Gambhir filed the suit in the Delhi High Court, seeking damages of Rs. 2 crore from the newspaper. He has also demanded an unconditional apology from the newspaper for the defamatory remarks.

Some of the reports mentioned in the suit are: Sansad Gautam Gambhir Lapata Gali-Gali Me Lage Poster (MP Gautam Gambhir goes missing, posters come up in streets); Dilli ke lapata Sansad Lucknow Super Giants ke liye bane 'Bhasmasur' (Delhi's missing MP becomes Bhasmasur for Lucknow Super Giants); Adesh Gupta bolte reh gaye, Gautam Gambhir uth chale (Adesh Gupta kept talking, Gautam Gambhir left); Ye Naye Mijaz ke Sansad hai Jara Faaslo se Mila Karo (This is the MP of a new frame of mind, please keep distance while meeting him).

As per the lawsuit, the reports claim Gambhir to be a casteist person.

"It is the respectful case of the Plaintiff that the pattern of these defamatory publications is indicative of a willful campaign launched by the Defendants to lower the reputation and standing of the Plaintiff in the eyes of his constituents, supporters, and the public at large The Defendants undertook no effort to confirm or corroborate the veracity of their publication which further points out their collective malaise against the Plaintiff," the suit stated.