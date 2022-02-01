Gautam Gambhir Gives Verdict on India’s Next Kapil Dev, Says If You Don’t Have Something Don’t Go For It

New Delhi: Team India have been lacking a proper all-rounder for ages and the last great cricketer who has delivered both with the bat and the ball equally was India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev. Former India international, Gautam Gambhir says that the problem is that people are trying to create a new Kapil Dev, something which we don’t have so it’s better to develop players from the domestic circuit and when they are ready give them the chance in international cricket.

Gambhir stresses on developing players at the Ranji level for better results.

“We keep talking about not having an all-rounder since Kapil Dev, to be honest. So move on and try to develop people at the Ranji Trophy, and once they get ready, get them in international cricket,” he told Sports Today.

”If you don’t have something, don’t go for it. You have to accept and move on. Don’t try and create something which you can’t create; that is where the problem lies.”

The ex India opener believes that the international stage is all about performing and not grooming, that happens in domestic and India A level. When someone gets an opportunity in the senior international level, one should be ready to deliver and perform straightaway.

“I have always believed that international cricket is all about delivering and not grooming someone. Grooming happens in domestic and India A level. When you represent your country, you should be ready to go out there, and perform straightaway,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.