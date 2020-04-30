Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday. Gambhir hailed the Mumbai Indians skipper as the best white-ball cricketer in the world. <p></p> <p></p>"Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45 ! Have a great year ahead!! " Gambhir wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a>! Have a great year ahead!! <a href="https://t.co/PJqDTVcohy">pic.twitter.com/PJqDTVcohy</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1255772423909191680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir and Rohit have been teammates in the past and been a part of the triumphant ICC WT20 2007 side and also the CB series in Australia in 2008. <p></p> <p></p>The duo has squared up against each other on a number of occasions in the Indian Premier League as captains of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. <p></p> <p></p>Since 2019, Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form. He smashed five centuries during India's 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The Mumbai-born cricketer also holds the unique distinction of being the only cricketer to slam three double-centuries in ODI cricket, which his highest being 264* against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. <p></p> <p></p>He's also a five-time IPL champion once with Deccan Chargers and the rest with MI, a franchise of which he's the captain as well. <p></p> <p></p>He was supposed to lead MI's defense at the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.