Gautam Gambhir makes big call on Sai Sudharsan amid India’s search for new No. 3 in Tests

As India prepare for their first red-ball assignment after IPL 2026, the team management faces several important selection decisions. With a new-look batting order and a few key positions still up for grabs, the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh will provide an opportunity for players to cement their place in the side.

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Head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed some of those selection calls ahead of the match and made it clear that India are willing to invest time in talented youngsters rather than making quick judgments based on a handful of performances.

Gautam Gambhir confirms Sai Sudharsan’s role at No. 3

One of the biggest talking points before the Test was who would bat at No. 3. Gambhir confirmed that Sai Sudharsan will continue in the crucial position and has the full backing of the team management.

The Indian coach believes the left-hander deserves more opportunities to establish himself in Test cricket.

“Sai Sudharsan hasn’t got a fair chance. He played in England. We will give him a longer rope,” Gambhir said during the pre-match press conference.

India have been searching for a reliable No. 3 batter ever since Cheteshwar Pujara’s departure, with several players trying to make the spot their own over the last few years.

Sudharsan has played six Tests so far and is averaging just above 27, but the management remains confident about his long-term potential.

India’s search for a settled No. 3 continues

The No. 3 position has been one of India’s most debated batting spots since Pujara exited the Test setup.

Over the years, the team has tried several names in the role, including Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan.

Gill occupied the position for the longest period before shifting to No. 4 after becoming India’s Test captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format.

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)