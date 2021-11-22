Kolkata: After Rohit Sharma’s India blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series, newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid urged the players to stay humble and grounded. Ex-India World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir has now pointed the difference between former coach Ravi Shastri and Dravid.

As per Gambhir, Shastri should not be saying things like this is the best team ever despite having not won an ICC title. It is fine when others are praising the team, Gambhir reckons one should not boast.

“The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don’t usually boast about it. It’s fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country,” Gambhir told Times Now Navbharat.

Gambhir said one will never hear such statements from Dravid and that is how it should be. “When you win, let others talk about it. You won in Australia, that’s a big achievement no doubt. You won in England, performed well, no doubt. But let others praise you. You won’t hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India plays good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players,” added Gambhir.

Meanwhile, after whitewashing NZ in the T20I series, India will take on the Blackcaps in a two-match Test series starting Thursday.

Ajinkya Rahane would be leading the side in the first Test and Virat Kohli would join the side as the captain in the second game at the Wankhede Stadium.