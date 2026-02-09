Gautam Gambhir named THIS star as dream captain after calm leadership in T20 World Cup 2026, his name is…

India coach Gautam Gambhir lauds captain Suryakumar Yadav’s calm leadership, and SKY’s composure shines as India win opener vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026.

Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has showered praise on captain Suryakumar Yadav, crediting his calm and composed leadership for making the high-pressure T20 format feel significantly easier. In a short clip shared by Star Sports, Gambhir described Suryakumar as a “phenomenal leader of men” who ticks every box as captain during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar’s off-field leadership wins Gambhir’s heart

Gambhir emphasized that Suryakumar’s true strength lies not just in his batting flair but in how he connects with the team.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format. He is a phenomenal leader of men, not by what he does on the field, not by how he is as a batsman or how his strokes are in this format. All that you can keep aside but the way he relates to the players, the way he talks to players, the way he spends time with players, and how much he is relaxed on the field,” Gambhir said.

“Sometimes, as a coach, you can think about a lot of other things because you know he is going to keep the atmosphere pretty much calm, that any coach can dream of,” he added.

‘He ticks every box’: Gambhir’s lavish praise

The head coach went on to call Suryakumar a complete package as a leader.

“For me, I think Surya the player I can keep him aside, but Surya the leader, for me I think he has ticked every box. He is just a phenomenal leader who has made my life a lot easier, and probably, it’s a great thing when you have someone like him leading the country because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decision, especially when things are under pressure.”

Clear communication. Calm leadership. ðŸ‘Œ



Gautam Gambhir applauds SKYâ€™s captaincy and how he connects with players to make a coachâ€™s job easier.



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2026 ðŸ‘‰ #INDvNAM | THU, FEB 12 | 6 PM pic.twitter.com/uXTaCokP04 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav 84: Captain’s heroic knock saves India from collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA

Suryakumar proves leadership with the bat

Suryakumar has already shown his mettle under pressure with the bat. In India’s tournament-opener against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026, the team got off to a shaky start. The swashbuckling captain stepped up and smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls, guiding India to a competitive 161-run total. The bowlers then restricted the USA to 132, sealing a 29-run victory.

TRENDING NOW

India’s next match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is against Namibia on February 12, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With Suryakumar’s calm leadership and Gambhir’s backing, the team will look to continue their strong start in the tournament.

Also Read: IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 records: From Netravalkar’s nightmare to Suryakumar overtaking Kohli, full list

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/