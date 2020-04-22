Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir named former skipper Anil Kumble as the best captain he played under. Gambhir picked Kumble despite his best performances coming under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The Delhi-born cricketer, who played six Test matches under Kumble, was a part of the Dhoni-led side which won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 followed by the 2011 WC triumph. In both those tournament finals, Gambhir played crucial knocks in guiding the side.

“Yes MS Dhoni in records point of view, right up there but yes, for me the best captain I’ve played under is Anil Kumble,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“Sourav (Ganguly) has done really well. One captain that I would have definitely wanted to captain India for a long time is Anil Kumble. I played six Test matches under him probably; he didn’t captain India for that long. Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records,” the former India opener added.

The BJP politician featured in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in his career amassing 4154, 5238 and 932 runs in the three formats respectively. Gambhir has also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

From spreading awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus pandemic to making generous donations, the 38-year-old ex-cricketer has done his bit to fight COVID-19. In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 19,000-mark.