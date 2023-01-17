New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli was back to his brutal best as he helped the Rohit Sharma-led team India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series. Kohli smashed centuries in the first and third ODIs, giving a glimpse of prime Kohli.

Virat Kohli was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his remarkable show, but former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that not just Kohli, but even Mohammed Siraj played a significant role in India’s win in the ODI series.

Gambhir said that Siraj was on par with Virat Kohli in the series and he should have shared the award with the veteran Kohli.

“For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series,” Gambhir told Star Sports

Gambhir was high in praise for Siraj and said that he was able to set the tone upfront for team India with wickets with the new ball.

“I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it’s not about that he didn’t get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone,” Gambhir added.

Siraj ended the series as India’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in three games at an average of 10.22, including a 4-fer in the final ODI that helped India bowl of Sri Lanka for 73, giving India a massive 317 run win.