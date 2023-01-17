<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India skipper Virat Kohli was back to his brutal best as he helped the Rohit Sharma-led team India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series. Kohli smashed centuries in the first and third ODIs, giving a glimpse of prime Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his remarkable show, but former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that not just Kohli, but even Mohammed Siraj played a significant role in India's win in the ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir said that Siraj was on par with Virat Kohli in the series and he should have shared the award with the veteran Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>"For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series," Gambhir told Star Sports <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir was high in praise for Siraj and said that he was able to set the tone upfront for team India with wickets with the new ball. <p></p> <p></p>"I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it's not about that he didn't get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone," Gambhir added. <p></p> <p></p>Siraj ended the series as India's leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in three games at an average of 10.22, including a 4-fer in the final ODI that helped India bowl of Sri Lanka for 73, giving India a massive 317 run win.