Gautam Gambhir On KL Rahul: ...You Are Running Around As A 12th Man With Water Bottles, It Should Hurt You

Rahul has been dropped from the playing XI in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Star Indian opener KL Rahul is going to a rough patch and struggling on the pitch, this poor form in the red-ball has raised questions about his place in the team. In fact Rahul has been dropped from the playing XI in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in his place Shubman Gill has been given an opportunity.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir opens up about Rahul's struggle on the field. While speaking on Sports Tak, Lucknow Super Giants mentor, Gautam, expressed that getting dropped from the Indian T20I and Test sides should 'hurt' the prolific batter.

"These things happen to every cricketer. Name one cricketer who has scored runs with the same consistency from the start to the end. And these things are good for you. These things should hurt you. If it has hurt him then it is a great thing for us. When you see someone else play and you are running around as a 12th man with water bottles, it should hurt you," Gautam Gambhir was quoted as saying on Sports Tak.

Gambhir further mentioned, "You have scored four-five hundreds in the Indian Premier League. But if you are not in the T20 side and not in the playing XI of the Test side, then you can look at IPL as an isolated tournament or look at it as an opportunity to reinvent yourself. Can I bat the way the team wants me to and score the way entire nation expects of me? Scoring more than 600 runs in an IPL season is not important. Score 400 but those should impact your team's performance."