Dubai: With days to go for the start of the second leg of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, all teams are getting into the groove ahead of the season. Royal Challengers Bangalore were brilliant in the first half of the league and hence have a realistic chance of progressing.

But again, the key for the RCB franchise is going to be the form of their two big players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While both of them are in UAE with the team, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckons it will be challenging for both the stars.

Gambhir feels Kohli, who has been playing Tests, will find it difficult to quickly adapt to the T20 format. He also reckons the South African would also have a tough time as he has not been playing competitive cricket lately.

“See there’s going to be a challenge for Virat and there’s going to be a huge challenge for AB de Villiers as well because he will be coming into the tournament without playing any cricket at all.

“Virat Kohli will have to adjust really quickly because there’ll be hardly any time for him to get used to it. From the five-Test-match series to the T20 format, and AB as well, because these guys need to get runs if they have to have a chance to first qualify for the playoffs and then probably go on to win the title,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’.

RCB play their first match against KKR on September 20.