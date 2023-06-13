New Delhi: Team India has always been the No. 1 team as they have produced some of the best cricketers over the years, including legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Former Indian opener batter Gautam Gambhir, who helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, picked up star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as the best baller in India's white-ball history.

In a recent interview with New 18, Gambhir lauded Yuvraj and called him an underrated player, blaming the media for not praising his performance.

"He (Yuvrai) was a brilliant player. I will call him underrated because the media didn't praise him enough for his performances as they did others. The two World Cup titles India has won are because of him. For me, the best batter in India's white-ball history is Yuvraj Singh," Gambhir said.

"I have been playing with Yuvraj since U-16 days. He played for Punjab, and I for Delhi. Then we will play together at the U-19 level, then play against each other in the Ranji Trophy. I have never come across a more talented player than him in India," he added.