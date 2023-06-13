Gautam Gambhir Picks India's 'Best Batter In White-Ball History' & He's Not Virat Kohli!
Guatam Gambhir picks ignores Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar and picks former Indian all-rounder as best batter in In white-ball history.
New Delhi: Team India has always been the No. 1 team as they have produced some of the best cricketers over the years, including legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.
Former Indian opener batter Gautam Gambhir, who helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, picked up star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as the best baller in India's white-ball history.
In a recent interview with New 18, Gambhir lauded Yuvraj and called him an underrated player, blaming the media for not praising his performance.
"He (Yuvrai) was a brilliant player. I will call him underrated because the media didn't praise him enough for his performances as they did others. The two World Cup titles India has won are because of him. For me, the best batter in India's white-ball history is Yuvraj Singh," Gambhir said.
"I have been playing with Yuvraj since U-16 days. He played for Punjab, and I for Delhi. Then we will play together at the U-19 level, then play against each other in the Ranji Trophy. I have never come across a more talented player than him in India," he added.
Yuvraj is the 10th-leading run-getter for India in international cricket. In total, he has smashed 8701 runs, and with that, he has taken 111 wickets in 304 matches.
Gautam Gambhir Bashed The 'Hero Worship' Culture In India
Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship by 209 runs. It has been 10 years since India has been able to win an ICC Trophy. In a recent interview, Gambhir lashed out at Indian fans and called him 'individual obsessed'.
"Our country is not team obsessed, it's individually obsessed. We count individuals bigger than our team. In other countries like England, Australia, and New Zealand, the team is bigger and not the individual".
Previously he had also slammed the hero worship culture and said, "India needs to come out of this hero worship Whether it's Indian cricket or Indian politics. We have to stop worshiping heroes and should only worship Indian cricket" he added.
