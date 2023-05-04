'Gautam Gambhir Played With The Ego Of MS Dhoni': Irfan Pathan's Massive Remark
Irfan Pathan made a huge comment on MS Dhoni and said that Gambhir is the only captain who outsmarted Dhoni with his leadership skills.
New Delhi: Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan has made a huge comment on Gautam Gambhir's leadership skill and said that the former KKR captain is the only skipper who outsmarted Dhoni with his leadership. Irfan recalled an incident from IPL 2016 where Dhoni was playing for Rising Pune Supergiants and his team was up against Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders.
RPG struggled at 74/4 when Dhoni came out to bat with Irfan Pathan on the other side. That was when Gautam unleashed his captaincy skills. He knew that Dhoni was hesitant to bat against the spin bowling, so he got MS surrounded by stunning fielders like Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, which made MS Dhoni quite uncomfortable to bat.
Irfan Pathan owned Ms Dhoni in Hindi Commentary, "Gautam Gambhir played with the ego of MS Dhoni when he was the captain of KKR. He was the only one who succeeded in rattling him for years." pic.twitter.com/ZmENMFUkVU
Daksh (@82MCG_) May 4, 2023
"Gautam Gambhir played with the ego of MS Dhoni when he was the captain of KKR. He was the only one who succeeded in rattling him for years," said Irfan Pathan while doing commentary. Referring to Gambhir'sstrategy, he added: "MS was rattled to the core by the field setting."
Dhoni and Gambhir were once again up against each other when CSK played LSG in Lucknow, with Dhoni as CSK skipper and Gambhir as LSG mentor. CSK were in a good position, having reduced LSG to 125-7 in 19.2 before rain played spoilsport and forced the match to be called off.
COMMENTS