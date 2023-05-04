'Gautam Gambhir Played With The Ego Of MS Dhoni': Irfan Pathan's Massive Remark

New Delhi: Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan has made a huge comment on Gautam Gambhir's leadership skill and said that the former KKR captain is the only skipper who outsmarted Dhoni with his leadership. Irfan recalled an incident from IPL 2016 where Dhoni was playing for Rising Pune Supergiants and his team was up against Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders.

RPG struggled at 74/4 when Dhoni came out to bat with Irfan Pathan on the other side. That was when Gautam unleashed his captaincy skills. He knew that Dhoni was hesitant to bat against the spin bowling, so he got MS surrounded by stunning fielders like Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, which made MS Dhoni quite uncomfortable to bat.