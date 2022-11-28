New Delhi: A very tense situation is building up between the BCCI and PCB over the teams’ participation in the two main cricketing events next year. It all started when BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 after which PCB chairman Ramiz Raja countered him saying that if India don’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the Men in Green will also boycott 50-over World Cup in India.

This is a very critical situation for the ICC and broadcasters as both India and Pakistan fetch a lot of viewership and if the teams don’t participate in the upcoming events, they are sure to suffer huge financial losses. Now, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has reacted to Ramiz Raja’s claims and said that the boards will have to sit down together and take a collective decision.

“This is the decision of BCCI and PCB. Whatever decision they take, they will take it together,” Gambhir told ANI.

Asia Cup and ICC events are the only tournaments where fans get to see India vs Pakistan matches. However, neither of the team is keen to travel to their neighboring country. Cricket has returned to Pakistan after a huge gap of over a decade and the Asia Cup will be a big event for them.

However, if India doesn’t tour Pakistan, it will be a big blow to them. But if Pakistan also doesn’t come for the 50-over World Cup, it will take away the excitement of the tournament. Now both boards need to figure out a way out of this situation so that fans get to see the two arch-rivals clash next year.