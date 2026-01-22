Gautam Gambhir responds to criticism amid India’s T20 series vs New Zealand

India coach Gautam Gambhir reacts to criticism over team selection amid T20 series against New Zealand, with Shashi Tharoor praising his leadership.

India is currently facing New Zealand in a five-match T20 series, after suffering a defeat in the recently concluded ODI series. The ODI loss has reignited debates surrounding India’s selection strategies, leading to Gautam Gambhir, the team’s head coach, coming under heavy scrutiny. Questions have been raised about Gambhir’s role in team selection, with many critics questioning his authority.

Gautam Gambhir responds to criticism of his authority

Amid growing criticism, Gautam Gambhir has responded to allegations that he holds “unlimited authority” in team selection. The former cricketer has firmly rejected these claims, insisting that his role is not as all-powerful as critics suggest.

“Thanks a lot Dr ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly ‘unlimited authority will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!,” Gautam Gambhir on X.

Shashi Tharoor praises Gambhir’s leadership amidst criticism

Just a day before the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a selfie with Gautam Gambhir and praised him for his leadership. Tharoor, a cricket enthusiast, expressed admiration for the coach’s resilience despite ongoing second-guessing by millions of fans and critics.

“In Nagpur, enjoyed a good & frank discussion with my old friend Gautam Gambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success – starting today!,” Shashi Tharoor on X.

Tharoor’s praise comes at a time when Gambhir faces mounting pressure due to India’s recent performances.

Team transformations under Gambhir’s leadership

Since taking over as India’s coach, Gautam Gambhir has been at the forefront of several major team changes across formats. One of the first significant moves was the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain, a shift in leadership that reflected Gambhir’s desire to introduce fresh faces and new strategies.

Under Gambhir’s leadership, India has also seen the retirement of several senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket. These retirements have marked a turning point, bringing in a younger generation of cricketers. In line with these changes, Shubman Gill was named captain of the Test and ODI teams, another bold decision to transition the team towards a more youthful future.

Despite these positive changes, speculations about Gambhir’s relationships with senior players, such as Kohli and Sharma, have continued. Both players now play only ODIs after their respective retirements from Tests and T20Is, fueling further speculation about their future under Gambhir’s regime.

Pressure Mounts on Gambhir Amid Poor Test Record

Gambhir’s coaching tenure has not been without challenges. India’s recent poor home Test record has led to significant pressure on him. The team has suffered clean sweeps against both New Zealand and South Africa in the home Test series. These results have prompted more questions about his strategies and his impact on the team’s performance.

Despite these setbacks, Gambhir remains focused on building a winning culture. He continues to push for a more aggressive and dynamic approach, even as his decisions come under intense scrutiny.

Looking ahead: Gambhir’s long-term vision for Indian Cricket

As India looks to bounce back in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand, Gautam Gambhir remains committed to his vision for the team. While critics continue to question his methods, it is clear that his leadership style is one of calm determination.

Whether Gambhir’s bold moves will yield long-term success remains to be seen, but for now, he is focused on ensuring that India performs well on the international stage.

Gambhir’s leadership under the spotlight

Gautam Gambhir’s leadership is undeniably under intense scrutiny, but his ability to remain calm amidst criticism continues to earn him both support and detractors. As India’s T20 series against New Zealand continues, all eyes will be on how Gambhir manages the team’s performance and navigates the challenges ahead.