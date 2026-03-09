Gautam Gambhir responds to critics after India clinch historics T20 World Cup title, says…

After facing heavy criticism earlier, Gautam Gambhir finally had the perfect response as India beat New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The defending champions posted 255 for 5 after batting first and then bowled New Zealand out for 159 to win comfortably. With this victory, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to defend the title successfully, and the first to do it on home soil.

Gambhir responds to critics after trophy win

After facing heavy criticism following Test series losses to New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, Gautam Gambhir faced tough questions about his coaching style. But after Sunday’s big win, some of his critics may now stay quiet. In his no-nonsense way, Gambhir made it clear who he answers to.

“My accountability is not for people on social media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room,” Gambhir said during the post-match press conference. “A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir thanks Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar, and Jay Shah

Even in his moment of success, Gambhir gave credit to those who helped build the team. He specially thanked Rahul Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 title, and VVS Laxman, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

“I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting the Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating the pipeline at the CoE,” he added.

Gambhir also thanked chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary.

“Ajit Agarkar, who took a lot of flak and worked with a lot of honesty. And to Jay bhai. During my lowest ebb in my tenure after losing to NZ and then SA (at home in Test series in 2024 and 2025), he called me,” he noted.

Gambhir on team’s brave approach

Gambhir explained the team’s fearless style that helped them win big totals in semi-finals and finals.

“We have to let go of the fear of losing. Rather than playing conservative cricket, getting out for 120 is okay. The hallmark has been bravery and showing courage to score 250 in semis and finals,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir praise for captain Suryakumar Yadav

Gambhir praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for working together smoothly and focusing on team success over personal milestones.

“Surya made my job easier. He has been a leader who is a father figure. Bigger purpose is to celebrate trophies, not milestones. For too many years we have celebrated milestones. I will urge you people to stop celebrating personal milestones,” Gambhir reiterated.

Suryakumar backed his coach’s words.

“I played 4 years under GG’s captaincy (for Kolkata Knight Riders). We have never had arguments as the common goal was how the team can win. Our friendship was set. He walked 2 steps and I walked 2 steps,” said Suryakumar, who added that the team would now like to win gold in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I can’t say this is India’s white-ball era. Had it been our white-ball era, we wouldn’t have lost two of the last three ODI series.

“I have picked teams based on faith and trust. I have never ever picked a team based on hope,” he added.

Key performers in the final

India’s batting was powered by Sanju Samson’s blazing 89 and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54). The top order went on a six-hitting spree to post a huge total. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah took 4 for 15 in four overs, while Axar Patel also made a strong impact with key wickets.

