Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Wanted Rohit Sharma And Yuvraj Singh In Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Wanted Rohit Sharma And Yuvraj Singh In Kolkata Knight Riders

During the Ask Star segment, there was a question to Gambhir regarding a player he would have loved to get in KKR during his time as their skipper and his answer wasn't surprising at all

Updated: February 18, 2023 1:40 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir is currently a part of the Hindi commentary panel looking after the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is clashing against Australia in the second test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He while doing commentary revealed two huge names that he wanted in Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the Ask Star segment, there was a question to Gambhir regarding a player he would have loved to get in KKR during his time as their skipper and his answer wasn't surprising at all. He named two of the most destructive Indian batters, the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the dynamic World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh.

He said these were the only two players they needed in their team and nobody else. He said that with Rohit and Yuvraj on their team, they could have added more than two titles in front of KKR's name.

Gambhir even acknowledged Rohit Sharma and said that he was the only player that gave him sleepless nights.

Gautam Gambhir was the most successful KKR skipper and one of the most successful IPL captains as he lead his side to title victories on two different occasions. He changed the face of KKR and made it one of the most formidable sides in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read

More News ›
Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Wanted Rohit Sharma And Yuvraj Singh In Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023: This Will Be The Close Of MS Dhoni's Career With CSK, Says Matthew Hayden
Indian Premier League: IPL 2023 Schedule Announced, Gujarat Titans To Face Chennai Super Kings In First Match
My 15 Years Old Son is Already Working Hard To Get A Chance To Play In IPL: Virender Sehwag
Women’s Premier League Will Be A Gamechanger For Women’s Cricket, Says Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Rachael Haynes
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Dismissal Cause Massive Upro...

Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Wanted Rohit Sharma And Yuvraj Sin...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live score Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Afghanistan Tour Of UAE: UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction,...

Advertisement