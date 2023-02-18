Gautam Gambhir Reveals He Wanted Rohit Sharma And Yuvraj Singh In Kolkata Knight Riders
During the Ask Star segment, there was a question to Gambhir regarding a player he would have loved to get in KKR during his time as their skipper and his answer wasn't surprising at all
New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir is currently a part of the Hindi commentary panel looking after the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India is clashing against Australia in the second test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He while doing commentary revealed two huge names that he wanted in Kolkata Knight Riders. During the Ask Star segment, there was a question to Gambhir regarding a player he would have loved to get in KKR during his time as their skipper and his answer wasn't surprising at all. He named two of the most destructive Indian batters, the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the dynamic World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh. He said these were the only two players they needed in their team and nobody else. He said that with Rohit and Yuvraj on their team, they could have added more than two titles in front of KKR's name. Gambhir even acknowledged Rohit Sharma and said that he was the only player that gave him sleepless nights. Gautam Gambhir was the most successful KKR skipper and one of the most successful IPL captains as he lead his side to title victories on two different occasions. He changed the face of KKR and made it one of the most formidable sides in the history of the Indian Premier League.
