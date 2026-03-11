Gautam Gambhir slams Kirti Azad after Temple visit row following T20 World Cup win, says…

Gautam Gambhir responded strongly after Kirti Azad criticised the team’s visit to a Hanuman temple with the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy in Ahmedabad.

Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has given a strong reply to former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad after he criticised the team’s visit to a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. The team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gambhir, went to offer prayers at the temple right after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on Sunday, March 8.

Kirti Azad questioned why the trophy was taken only to a temple and not to other places of worship, calling it discriminatory.

Gambhir: Not worth answering such questions

Gambhir, known for speaking his mind, said such comments only hurt the team’s achievement and the players’ efforts. He made it clear that the focus should stay on the victory, not on how the team chose to celebrate.

“It is not even worth answering this question. Answering that question, it is a big moment for the entire country. If you ask me, then it’s a huge moment for our whole country. I think it’s important that we celebrate the World Cup winner. That’s why I said certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements, because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts, then tomorrow anyone can give any statement, and we start taking it seriously, which isn’t fair to the boys,” Gambhir said during a chat with ANI.

Gambhir: Such remarks degrade the players

Gambhir added that the players had gone through a lot of pressure during the tournament and deserved to celebrate in their own way.

“Imagine that the boys have gone through so much — the amount of pressure they’ve been under after losing one match in South Africa, the kind of pressures the boys were under. Today, if you are giving such a statement, you’re literally degrading your own players and degrading your own team, which should not be done,” he added.

India’s historic win

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times (2007, 2024, 2026) and the first to defend the title successfully. The win came on home soil in Ahmedabad, making it even more special for the players and fans.

The team visited the Hanuman temple to offer thanks after the victory. Gambhir made it clear that the players should be allowed to celebrate freely without political or religious interference. The focus, he said, should remain on the achievement and the hard work of the entire squad.

