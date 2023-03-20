Gautam Gambhir Slams KS Bharat's Critics, Bats For His Selection Over KL Rahul In WTC Final

Even though there are more than two months left for the big clash but there are already alot of arguments about Team India's starting XI.

Team India secured its place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship for the second season in a row earlier this week after beating Australia by a margin of 2-1 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India needed to win at least three matches to be absolutely sure of a place in the WTC final, but after Sri Lanka's narrow defeat in the series opener of two Tests against New Zealand, India's path for the final got easy, and they reached the summit clash even before the end of the fourth India-Australia Test. The final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle will take place at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Veteran Indian batter Gautam Gambhir expressed that the team must play the 'specialist wicketkeeper' KS Bharat instead of a 'part timekeeper.'

"You should always go with a special wicketkeeper. England is a tough place to keep, where you can't go with a part-time wicketkeeper, If you want to pick KL Rahul for the WTC final, then play him purely as a batsman," he said.

Gambhir defended KS Bharat, who was criticised by the former players for his keeping and batting during Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"In four matches, we came to the conclusion that KS Bharat's batting and keeping is not up to the mark. In those four matches, our top-order batsmen also failed to score, we must keep that in mind," said Gambhir.